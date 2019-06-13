Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,314,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,127,000 after buying an additional 38,208,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,945,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,597,000 after buying an additional 14,150,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,027,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,178,000 after buying an additional 4,651,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,219.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,424,000 after buying an additional 2,573,499 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,932,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 2,204,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 31,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,241. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

