Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 16,940 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,612. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $117,593.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $2,527,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,558. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Argus lifted their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

