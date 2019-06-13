ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Boosted by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 145.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,419,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

