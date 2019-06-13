Maincoin (MNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,795.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Maincoin has a market cap of $374,523.00 and approximately $48,795.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $732.28 or 0.09010396 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042037 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001698 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,565,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

