Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 176094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

