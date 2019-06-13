Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of LULU opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $3,197,401.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $197.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.27.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

