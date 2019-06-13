Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

LULU stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $3,197,401.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

