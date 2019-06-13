Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $113.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 42,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

