Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Income Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

LOW opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/lowes-companies-inc-nyselow-position-decreased-by-western-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.