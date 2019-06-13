Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

