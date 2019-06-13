Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will report sales of $644.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.96 million and the highest is $654.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific reported sales of $810.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.49 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 661.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,835,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $166,655,000 after buying an additional 5,938,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,631,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,211,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,812. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

