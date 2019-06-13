Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOMA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

