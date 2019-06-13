LockTrip (LOC) One Day Volume Hits $110,069.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $110,069.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 204% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

