Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.18 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $131.48 or 0.01595774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Independent Reserve, Upbit and Livecoin. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.18 billion and approximately $4.92 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001529 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004011 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 62,211,751 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

