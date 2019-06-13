LikeCoin Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $36.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

