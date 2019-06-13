Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $133.14. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,822. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

