Kyber Network (KNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.47 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and OTCBTC. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and $6.47 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00419457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.02510603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00158138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kyber Network’s total supply is 214,515,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,421,215 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinone, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Kucoin, TDAX, ABCC, OKEx, DEx.top, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Neraex, COSS, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Liqui, Poloniex, AirSwap, Coinnest, IDEX, Huobi, Mercatox, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

