Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLIC. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

