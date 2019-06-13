Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

KTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

KTOS stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

