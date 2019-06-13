Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 282,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/kraft-heinz-co-nasdaqkhc-stake-boosted-by-stonebridge-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.