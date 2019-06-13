Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.34 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,789. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

