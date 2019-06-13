Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $120,000.
TDIV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $38.44.
