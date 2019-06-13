Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I alerts:

TDIV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/koshinski-asset-management-inc-has-1-36-million-holdings-in-1st-tr-exchange-nasdaq-tech-divid-i-bmvtdiv.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.