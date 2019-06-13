Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 171.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $3,698,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 116,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

KEP opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.25. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/korea-electric-power-co-nysekep-shares-bought-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.