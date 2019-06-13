Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.85 ($9.13).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €4.87 ($5.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.59 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €10.62 ($12.35).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.