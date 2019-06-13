Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,170 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,843,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,329 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,870 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

KL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 34,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of -0.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

