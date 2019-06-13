Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE AEL opened at $26.80 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/jennison-associates-llc-increases-holdings-in-american-equity-investment-life-holding-nyseael.html.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.