Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $267,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 66.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/jeffrey-j-titterton-sells-3000-shares-of-zendesk-inc-nysezen-stock.html.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.