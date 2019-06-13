James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.88

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.49.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in James River Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

