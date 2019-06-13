James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in James River Group were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 167,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,584,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,464,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.58 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

