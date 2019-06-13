Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 458,048 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 426.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. 193,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus lowered Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

