Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $125,179.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,552.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,310 shares of company stock worth $313,912. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $139.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

