J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Position Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.94. 7,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,589. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

