J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Director Javier G. Teruel Acquires 223,419 Shares

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Director Javier G. Teruel bought 223,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,984.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JCP opened at $1.06 on Thursday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $326.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

