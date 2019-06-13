ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Stake Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ITT by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,383. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

