iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,628,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,627,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $12.76 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

