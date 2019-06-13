iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,571,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 507,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,293,437. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

