Investment House LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

NYSE:UNP opened at $171.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

