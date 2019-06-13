Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Steel Dynamics (STLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

6/11/2019 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Steel Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

5/23/2019 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

5/21/2019 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/8/2019 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.50.

5/4/2019 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2019 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Steel Dynamics was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 2,593,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,969. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Steel Dynamics Inc alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Russell B. Rinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,341.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $146,724,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,619 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,162,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,741,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,805 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.