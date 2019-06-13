Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Position Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,160,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 842,595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 465,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 424,296 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.66.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

In other news, insider David B. Lyle acquired 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $116,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Day sold 12,172 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $194,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,364 shares of company stock worth $134,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

