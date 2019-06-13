Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

