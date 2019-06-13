Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Intrexon news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $61,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,402,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,739,033. 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XON stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 3,108,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,629. Intrexon has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Intrexon’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

