Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) (ASX:IAU) Insider Aaron Colleran Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) (ASX:IAU) insider Aaron Colleran acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$640,000.00 ($453,900.71).
Shares of ASX:IAU traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.33 ($0.23). 62,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02. Intrepid Mines Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85).
Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.