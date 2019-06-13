Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) (ASX:IAU) insider Aaron Colleran acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$640,000.00 ($453,900.71).

Shares of ASX:IAU traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.33 ($0.23). 62,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02. Intrepid Mines Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85).

Get Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) (ASX:IAU) Insider Aaron Colleran Buys 2,000,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/intrepid-mines-limited-australia-asxiau-insider-aaron-colleran-buys-2000000-shares.html.

Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) Company Profile

Intrepid Mines Limited engages in the exploration of base metal properties in Australia. It hold an option to acquire 80% interest in the Doolgunna Station project located to the north east of Meekatharra in Western Australia's Bryah Basin. The company is headquartered in Newcastle, Australia.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Mines Limited (Australia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.