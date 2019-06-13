Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ICP has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,509 ($19.72) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64).

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.21) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,359 ($17.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Benoit Durteste sold 257,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.17), for a total transaction of £3,387,938.76 ($4,426,942.06). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.50), for a total value of £1,339,000 ($1,749,640.66). Insiders have sold a total of 457,834 shares of company stock valued at $601,193,876 over the last quarter.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

