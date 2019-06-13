Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.34. Insys Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 27342969 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Insys Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.21.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.33). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,430.37% and a negative net margin of 346.61%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSY)

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on cannabinoids and drug delivery systems that address unmet patient needs. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

