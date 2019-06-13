Insider Selling: Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Director Sells 3,301 Shares of Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $66,713.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,571.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Imax by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 330,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Imax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,402,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Imax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Imax by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 966,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

