Insider Selling: FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells 2,446 Shares of Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 336,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,121. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FMC by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

