Insider Selling: First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $23.03 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

