Insider Selling: Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 783,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,225,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $619,800.00.

On Friday, May 24th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 15,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00.

On Friday, May 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 732 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $14,200.80.

On Monday, May 13th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $144,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 5,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $96,900.00.

On Friday, March 29th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $137,601.50.

DENN stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Denny’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 115,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Denny’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

