Insider Selling: Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells 8,826 Shares of Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,553. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 131,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

