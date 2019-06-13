Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $185,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 31,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,627. The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $639.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 74.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

